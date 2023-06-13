Cpl. Lacey Smith shows K-9 Brix to a fourth-grade class at George Washington Carver Elementary School

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other emergency first responders spent the day with students at George Washington Carver Elementary School on Thursday last week for the school’s career day.

Students asked questions about police work and how Sheriff’s Office K-9s are used. It was the last public presentation for K-9 Brix, an 8-year-old drug detection canine, who is retiring at the end of June.

“These dogs are here for officer safety and a location tool,” Cpl. Smith said.

In addition, students were introduced to 1-year-old K-9 Kane, one of the agency’s newest explosive-detecting dogs.

Cpl. Smith and K-9 Kane

Students also heard from Sheriff’s Office deputies Bianca Salas and DFC Alexander Wynnyk about the daily duties and responsibilities of being a police officer.

Deputy Bianca Salas and DFC Alexander Wynnyk take questions from students

Deputy Salas demonstrates protective gear to students