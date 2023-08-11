Irving Andraus Hill

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section have charged Irving Andraus Hill, age 37, of Waldorf, in connection with drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hill’s residence on Stream Vista Place.

Upon serving the warrant, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine HCL, crack cocaine, suspected Eutylone/ N,N–Dimethylpentylone, and 274 grams of cannabis were recovered. In addition, a loaded rifle with an obliterated serial number, a fully-loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine, a 50-round drum magazine, and a 100-round drum magazine were also recovered from Hill’s apartment.

The street value of the drugs recovered is approximately $96,000. Hill was charged with drug trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of firearms due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges. A judge has ordered Hill to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.