LANHAM, Md. – The Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in Lanham.

The victim is 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 9:10 pm, patrol officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a shooting involving two vehicles.

Moments later, officers were then notified that Armstrong, who was a passenger of an uninvolved vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound(s) to the body. She was later pronounced dead.

Detectives do not believe Armstrong was the intended target of the shooting and are attempting to develop suspect(s) and motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0039268.