Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Bowie; Reward Offered

BOWIE, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated section of Bowie. The decedent is 37-year-old Timothy Jones of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 28, 2023, at approximately 3:05 pm, officers responded to the 900 block of Saint Michaels Drive for a shooting. Once on scene, they located the victim in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0077364.