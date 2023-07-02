

On July 2 at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates. When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Officers canvassed the area and located the forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene. Officers investigated further and found a female underneath the forklift; she was deceased.

Based on additional information, it appears the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the business, struck her with the forklift and fled in her car, which may be a dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and missing a side mirror, similar to the car depicted in the photos. The woman has not been identified and it is unclear if she knew the suspect.

As detectives continue pursuing leads, investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing car. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online atwww.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 301-932-2222. Detective Weaver is investigating.

NOTE: The attached photos are stock images of the same year, make, model and color vehicle, not the actual vehicle.