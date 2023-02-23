ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 22, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the Anne Arundel Medical Center located at 2001 Medical Parkway in Annapolis.

The call was made at the request of hospital staff, who reported that a 38-year-old stabbing victim had just arrived at the emergency room.

The victim was uncooperative with both officers and medical staff, and had at least one visible stab wound to their torso. Although the victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, the incident is still under investigation.

Officers attempted to locate the victim’s address on record but were unable to locate any additional witnesses or a crime scene.

As such, Southern District detectives are currently investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information come forward.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Southern District detectives at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700. At this point, the location of the crime scene is still unknown.

