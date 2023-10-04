Scott Anthony Goldsmith

WALDORF, Md. – On October 3 at 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of Port Tobacco Road and Chapel Point Road in La Plata when they located Scott Anthony Goldsmith, 52, of no fixed address, who was wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred earlier in the morning on Pearson Drive.

Detectives had already obtained a warrant for Goldsmith’s arrest. Goldsmith was arrested and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree murder, attempt first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.