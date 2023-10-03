WALDORF, Md. – On October 3, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to the 12000 block of Pearson Drive in Waldorf for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two victims in a back room of the home with serious injuries. An adult female victim suffering from a stab wound to her neck. The second victim, a male, was located with life-threatening injuries.

CPR was initiated by EMS for the male patient. A MEDEVAC was requested for the female patient.

Firefighters established a nearby landing zone for Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2. The female victim was airlifted to an area trauma center for treatment.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

