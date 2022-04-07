Detectives Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS Pharmacy

DUNKIRK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a theft that occurred on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 10095 Ward Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754.

Surveillance video shows three subjects entering the store and then concealing cosmetic items on their persons. They were seen entering a white 2015 Dodge Charger with Maryland registration 8EE3044.

The suspects are described as:

• Suspect #1 – black male with a beard, wearing a black skull cap, gray sweatshirt with unknown writing, jeans, and white shoes.

• Suspect # 2 – black male, bald, wearing a surgical mask, black jacket, black pants with white or gray stripes by the knees, and black shoes.

• Suspect #3 – black female with short white hair, wearing a dark shirt with unknown writing on the front and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information on these suspects or incident is asked to contact Deputy Sturdivant at James.Sturdivant@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 22-18311.