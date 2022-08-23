Diane Elizabeth Peters, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 11, 2022.

She was born on August 27, 1940 to William Edward Kappler and Bertha Frances Miller Kappler.

Diane married Paul Michael Peters in 1960 and they were married 57 years until his passing in 2018. She was a homemaker and mom to Michelle Barrett (John) and grandmother to Carrie and Laura Barrett. She enjoyed bird watching, completing puzzles, and playing board and card games.

She is survived by her daughter, son in law and granddaughters. Diane is also survived by her brother, Dennis Kappler of Annapolis, MD.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Peters; her parents, and her siblings, Marty Kappler and Lynn Schultz.

All services were private and interment was August 19, 2022 at Holly Hills Memorial Gardens, Baltimore, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.