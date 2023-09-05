WALDORF, Md. – On September 4, 2023 at approximately 3:02 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to the 14000 block of Gallant Lane for a reported domestic stabbing. The caller stated, “she was attacked by her husband and stabbed him in the neck by accident”.

Deputies arrived on scene to discover the 54-year-old male with a neck stab wound. EMS requested MEDEVAC for the patient due to injuries. Firefighters established a landing zone for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2. The victim was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

