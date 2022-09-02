Donna Louise Raudman

Donna passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

Donna was born September 28, 1930, in White Pigeon, Michigan to the late Floyd and Fern (Troyer) Gross.

Donna married her high school sweetheart and moved to Constantine, MI where they welcomed their only daughter, Rene. Donna’s journey took her south to Arkansas, back north to Indiana and finally settling in Maryland where she spent the reminder of her days surrounded by the love and care of her daughter and family.

There will be a private celebration of life service for family. Interment will commence in Constantine, Michigan and will be announced later.

Donna is survived by her daughter Rene (Edward) Wilbur, grandchildren Jason (Kelly) Hamm, Jamie (Andrew) Monn, Derek (Alyssa) Wilbur, Clinten (Meggan) Wilbur, Bethany Wilbur (Matthew Alford) and great grandchildren Cameron Hamm, Jacob Hamm, Ian Hamm, Emma Baumcratz, Ally Smith, Hannah Wade, Maverick Alford, Archer Alford, and Evelyn Wilbur.

Donna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Hamm Smith.