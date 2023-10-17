Double Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – In a tragic incident on October 16, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., firefighters and rescue personnel were dispatched to the 13000 Block of Martin Road in response to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a two-story home fully engulfed in flames, with individuals trapped inside. Two occupants were found deceased within the home. A child was transported for evaluation.

The incident is currently being investigated by the PGFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

