INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.

EMS transported the 57-year-old female patient to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com