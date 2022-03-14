Driver Flown Out After Serious Single Motor Vehicle Accident In Leonardtown

Photo courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today at approximately 12:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 22800 block of Budds Creek Road. The driver was reported unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle off the roadway with no entrapment. The driver was conscious with an altered mental status. Emergency personnel requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, Verizon was notified for repair and replacing the pole.

Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to UM Capital Region Medical Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com