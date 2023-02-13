file photo

NANJEMOY, Md. – On February 13, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Ironsides Road in the area of Melwood Recreation Center.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway. Crews extricated the sole occupant trapped under the dashboard. The patient was reportedly unconscious with agonal breathing and suffering from a possible skull fracture.

EMS pre-launched a MEDEVAC for transport. Firefighters established a landing zone on Ironsides Road at Melwood Farm.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com