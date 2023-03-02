ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On March 2, at approximately 11:11 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 47600 Mattapany Road.
Crews arrived to discover a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with one occupant inside who was injured.
The patient was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.
Emergency personnel went back into service at 11:35 a.m.
All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.
