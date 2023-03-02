Credit – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On March 2, at approximately 11:11 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 47600 Mattapany Road.

Crews arrived to discover a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with one occupant inside who was injured.

Credit – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

The patient was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency personnel went back into service at 11:35 a.m.

Credit – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

We will continue to provide updates on this incident as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

Credit – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Credit – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department