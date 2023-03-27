Driver Injured After T-Bone Collision In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On March 27, at approximately 7:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Charles Street in the area of Crain Highway.

Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision in the roadway with one vehicle on its side. One occupant was reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

