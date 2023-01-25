ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Officers from the Annapolis Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

On January 24, 2023 at approximately 10:07 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

The 74-year-old bicyclist died on the scene from his injuries.

The striking vehicle failed to remain on scene and has not yet been located.

This is an active investigation, the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about the striking vehicle please call Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000.