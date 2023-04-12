Driver Trapped And Injured, Vehicle Overturns After Serious T-Bone Collision In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On April 12, at approximately 5:43 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Hollywood Road in the area of Baden Lane.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one overturned with one occupant trapped. Firefighters quickly stablized the overturned vehicle and extricated the trapped injured patient.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and transported one patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

