

WALDORF, Md. — On October 27 at 11:45 a.m., an administrator at Westlake High School heard a crackling noise coming from the purse of a student in the cafeteria during the lunch session.

School officials briefly questioned the student, and then the student opened her purse to reveal a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and a black and white zebra-printed stun gun.

The School Resource Officer responded and recovered the items.

In accordance with Maryland law the juvenile involved in this case was released to parents and the State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted. Criminal charges are forthcoming.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing drugs and dangerous weapons and to pursue available resources.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. P. Anderson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0334.