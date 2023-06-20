ARNOLD, Md. – An officer and a civilian county employee were traveling in the officer’s patrol vehicle on Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m. when they were struck by another motor vehicle in the area of College Parkway and Peninsula Farm Road in Arnold. The officer’s vehicle was disabled, and the suspect vehicle continued into a nearby community and eventually stopped with the driver bailing out on foot and attempting to flee.

Fortunately, the suspect was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle and without further incident. The investigation revealed that the suspect was under the influence and driving with his wife and five kids when the accident occurred.

The officer and the civilian employee were not injured, however, all of the passengers from the suspect vehicle were transported to an area hospital as a precaution. The driver of the suspect vehicle, Hector Portillo, a 35-year-old from Oxon Hill, MD, was not injured but was arrested and charged accordingly.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

