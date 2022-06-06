Dump Truck Turns On Its Side In Bryantown

BRYANTOWN, Md. – On June 6, at approximately 7:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Oliver Shop Road and Leonardtown Road.

Crews on scene report a dump truck on its side, driver of the truck was extricated by citizens on scene prior to the arrival of Fire/EMS. No injuries have been reported.

The Fire Department requested the Haz Mat Spill Unit from the Department of Emergency Services to off load the diesel fuel from the trucks saddle tanks.

SHA also requested to remove the “mound of dirt” from the roadway.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire & EMS.