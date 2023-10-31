Dunkin' Donuts Donates $10,000 To The Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Credit: Alliance Marketing Partners

CROWNSVILLE, Md. – On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a $10,000 grant to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is a non-profit organization powered by Dunkin’ Donuts and its franchises, guests, vendor partners, and employees. The organization chose the Anne Arundel County Food Bank located in Crownsville, based on their commitment to helping children and families battle insecurity through its different assistance programs.

The event being on Halloween, the program’s very own community cruiser made an appearance, as well as “Cuppy” the Dunkin’ mascot. The organization also provided freshly brewed beverages, gift cards, fun Halloween donuts, and a lot of excitement!

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation also granted an additional $1,000 to the Anne Arundel Food Bank to assist with costumes for the Halloween celebrations.

“This donation will help the Food Bank in its mission to alleviate food insecurity in Anne Arundel County, and specifically to support the Backpack Buddies program providing weekend meals for more than 1,000 students in 36 county public schools.”

Since the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s inception in 2006, the foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation visit www.bringjoy.org and to learn more about the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and how to help, visit https://aafoodbank.org

