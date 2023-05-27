Dustin Lynch Rocks Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Southern Marylanders enjoyed an exciting Friday night at the much-anticipated Dustin Lynch Concert hosted by the Calvert Marine Museum’s Motto Mortgage Preferred – RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, Maryland. Lynch performed a 75-minute set with over 4,200 audience members in attendance.

His first opening act was Avery Anna, an up-and-coming female artist known for her YouTube page and covering other successful performers’ songs. Anna got the attendees warmed up with her own music from her newest album “Mood Swings.” From “Self Help” to “Narcissist,” her 30-minute set got the audience up and on their feet.

Michael Ray took to the stage shortly after to keep spirits high for the headliner. From his classic chart climbers “Whiskey and Rain” and “Real Men Love Jesus” to his newest release “Workin’ on It,” Ray left people wanting more from his newest album, “Dive Bars and Broken Hearts.” This album’s tentative release date is June 23, 2023.

Finally, Dustin took to the stage, delighting his longtime fans and creating many new ones. His high energy and passion for country came through with hits “Stars Like Confetti,” “Mind Reader” and the classic “Small Town Boys” to name a few. Concert goers sang along to his 2012 breakout album, “Cowboys and Angels,” plus the history-making platinum, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter).”

Arguably the most exciting moment of the evening was when Dustin performed “Party Mode” and invited members from the audience to play beer pong onstage with him.

Dustin will be spending his summer working on brand new music and staying busy on tour. For more information on where he will be performing next, visit his official site: https://www.dustinlynchmusic.com/tour

Michael Ray’s touring and new album release can be found here: https://www.michaelraymusic.com/getherback

To purchase Avery Anna’s new album, merchandise and upcoming performance dates, click here: https://www.averyannamusic.com/

To view and purchase tickets to the Calvert Marine Museum’s upcoming concerts in the Waterside Music Series, click here: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/141/Waterside-Music-Series

View all photos below:

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com