Eastern Cottontails: Know Before You Mow!

SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – Eastern Cottontails reproduce throughout the spring and summer, typically starting in mid-March and nesting through mid-September. With temperatures rising, it’s time for many of us to pack away the snow shovels and break out the lawnmowers – which means it’s also time to start keeping an eye out for baby bunnies and their nests!

Nests are found in shallow depressions on the ground [cottontails do not burrow]; nests are covered with soft grasses and are lined with tufts of the mother rabbit’s fur. Mother “doe” rabbits are very secretive, so they don’t draw attention to their nest; it is very rare that you will see a mother rabbit coming and going. The doe feeds her young only twice a day — at dusk and dawn.

It’s a good idea to check your yard before you mow; because rabbits are in shallow nests, it’s easy to mow the “top” off of their nest, possibly injuring babies. Do not attempt to mow within 10 feet of a rabbit’s nest if there are babies present. You can protect a nest during mowing by placing a plastic lattice laundry basket upside down over the nest. It’s best to remove the basket after mowing. Leave the nest area as undisturbed as possible while the young rabbits grow.

If the nest must continue to be protected, cut a hole in the laundry basket very close to ground level about 3-4 inches in diameter so that the mother rabbit can enter/exit from either side. If you have a dog who has access to the nest/basket, place a very heavy rock or object on the overturned laundry basket (not so heavy as to crush the basket). Once the babies are gone, the basket can be removed and the nest destroyed if you are trying to prevent the nest from being reused.

Fun Facts About Eastern Cottontails: