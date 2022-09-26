Edward Rosenberg

Edward “Ed” Rosenberg of Waldorf, Md passed away on September 3, 2022.

He was born in Harrisburg, PA to Paul Rosenberg and Yetta Elaine Rosenberg (Stein).

Ed served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He attended The Pennsylvania State University where he made the Dean’s List and obtained a Bachelor’s degree. He was an avid reader and collector. He couldn’t pass up a good bargain.

Ed was a loving father and hardworking man. He thoroughly enjoyed working on computers, both as a job and a hobby. Ed also enjoyed photography and always behind a camera throughout his life.

Edward is survived by his son, Paul Rosenberg. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandra Johns Reidinger, Harold Rosenberg and Michael Rosenberg.

He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Yetta Rosenberg.

A memorial will be held October 2, 2022 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at 4865 Port Tobacco Rd Nanjemoy MD, 20662.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com