Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center Closed For Annual Maintenance

Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Parks and Recreation has announced that the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, located at 130 Auto Dr, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, will be closed from Monday, August 14th through Monday, September 4th, for their annual maintenance period.

The closure applies to the entire facility. All Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center passes will be honored at Kings Landing Pool and Cove Point Pool during the closure.

The pool is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 5th, following regular operating hours.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com