Eldred Wilkinson Greenwell October 28, 1935 – April 5, 2023

Eldred, son of William F. Greenwell and Estelle P. Wilkinson, was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where as a boy, he was known as Sonny. He attended St Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1954. Eldred entered Military Service in the US Army that summer and served Active Duty in Okinawa, Japan 1955 – 1957. He continued his education at the University of the Americas, Mexico City, where he graduated in 1960, and pursued graduate studies at George Washington University, University of Maryland and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

In 1962 Eldred began his teaching career, serving St. Mary’s County Public Schools as a high school Social Studies teacher until he retired in 1985. He was also known as a landlord with rentals in Leonardtown and on Greenwell Hill in Medley’s Neck, where he also raised donkeys and geese. With his business partner Jimmy Brown, he owned the Sunoco Station in Leonardtown, where they opened a liquor store. The two also owned a bar and convenience store in Medley’s Neck known as The Country Store.

Eldred loved boating, especially sailing and owned several boats. He obtained a Captain’s license and assisted boat owners in transporting their boats up and down the East Coast. Eldred also owned Joy Point Marina while in his 70’s and 80’s. He traveled extensively, visiting the Philippines, many countries in Europe, all over Central and South America, and the islands of the Caribbean.

For the last 30 years Eldred lived on Breton Bay, a place he called paradise, with his partner Janet Padgett. He was the godfather of Diana and Michael Bromley, both of Leonardtown, MD.

Family, friends and neighbors are welcome to join a celebration of Eldred’s life on April 22, 2023 1:00 – 5:00 at 41130 Cryer Court, Leonardtown, Maryland.