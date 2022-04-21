Sadly, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lindsay, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born December 1, 1938 to the late Rudolph Aloysius and Edith Elizabeth Thompson, and was their first child.

Betty met Mel, the love of her life, when he was a sailor stationed at Patuxent River. They married at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on November 28, 1957 and their union lasted for 63 adventure filled years. They were blessed with three children, Liz, Mel and Rick. The family moved around the country while Mel served in the Navy, with Betty maintaining their home while being a devoted wife and mother.

Betty was a loving and spirited person who took great pride in her family. She was fiercely loyal and independent, and she wore her heart on her sleeve. She made sure you always knew where you stood with her, while making life fun at every turn. She frequently went to great lengths to share that fun with those she loved! She was a lover of animals, especially dogs, and had many special pets over the years.

Betty enjoyed shopping in thrift stores, and she could find something for everyone. Many of her family and friends received thoughtful gifts from her thrifting over the years, often carefully wrapped in her signature comic strips or brown paper bags.

Preceding Betty in death were her loving husband, Melvin Leroy Lindsay, Sr. and daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Elaine Canter. She is survived by her son, Melvin Lindsay, III; her son, Richard Lindsay and his wife Dorene; her brother, Joseph Thompson; her brother, Thomas Thompson and his wife Jeri; and her sister, Linda Brown and her husband Tom. Betty was the proud “Mawmaw” of Aaron Canter (wife Jaime), Lindsay Canter, Zachary Lindsay, Logan Lindsay (wife Rachel), April Gibson (husband Devin), Amy Lindsay, Ricky Lindsay, and Shelby Jacobs. Betty is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lillian, Benjamin, Jocelynn, Allister, Claire, Mauricio, Devlin, and Conner.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, with prayers recited at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment to follow at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, 20476 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Aaron Canter and Zachary Lindsay, nephews, Tommy Thompson, Jr., Michael Thompson, Christopher Thompson, and Danny Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, Maryland 20637.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.