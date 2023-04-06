Ellie Holmes Advances To USGA Regionals, Representing Team Maryland

Credit – Charles County Parks & Recreation

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Parks & Recreation announced Level 9 Gymnast at Elite Gymnastics, Ellie Holmes, has recently made it to the USGA Regionals where she will represent Team Maryland!

Ellie’s exceptional performance at the USGA Maryland State Championships earned her the highest score of all age groups in the all-around competition. She also secured a 1st place finish in floor, and received 3rd place in vault and beam along with a 4th place finish in bars.

Her success at the state level has earned her a spot in the upcoming USGA Regionals where she will have the opportunity to showcase her skills and compete against top gymnasts from other regions.

We wish Ellie the best of luck at the upcoming Regionals!

