End Hunger In Calvert County Looks Forward To Opening New Warehouse

Photo credit: End Hunger in Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For two years, End Hunger in Calvert County (EHCC) has been building their very own warehouse, which will help serve food pantries and other food non-profits.

According to EHCC’s official website, “The New End Hunger Warehouse will allow End Hunger to continue to serve as a Regional Distribution Center for The Maryland Food Bank, ensuring that a consistent food supply remains in our county. It will also serve as an asset to our community by providing shelter, resources, and other needs in the event of a natural disaster or other unforeseen incident.”

The new warehouse, which is located on the campus of Chesapeake Church In Huntingtown, has been in construction since 2019. During Covid, EHCC carried on with construction, even with the rising costs of materials.

Photo credit: End Hunger in Calvert County

“Our goal is to end hunger in Calvert County by assisting local food pantries in collecting and distributing food to their clients,” Robert Hahn, the Founder and CEO of EHCC, told TheBayNet.com. “We currently serve about 25,000 people and distribute approximately 1.5 million pounds of food to local food partners.”

EHCC raises money through multiple grants and fundraisers. They have a staff of just six people, but a large and devoted volunteer base.

Photo credit: End Hunger in Calvert County

The idea for a new warehouse came about in 2017, when their lease on their current warehouse of 12 years was coming to an end. The organization figured it would be more efficient to have its own warehouse rather than rent one.

The new warehouse is planned to have the main floor be the distribution center, while the second and third floors will host a training kitchen for culinary programs and a collaborative meeting area that will help EHCC effectively work with other nonprofits.

Photo credit: End Hunger in Calvert County

With the new year upon us, along with a brand new warehouse, EHCC has sights set on a few goals for 2023.

“Our goals for 2023 include expanding The Culinary Program of End Hunger to serve more individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them gain employment,” Megan Rollins, the Executive Director of EHCC, told TheBayNet.com. “We are also focusing on raising funds to complete the second and third floor of the new End Hunger Warehouse. Our overall focus is to expand and serve more of our community.”

The first phase of the warehouse, which is the distribution center, is expected to be completed by March 1, 2023.

