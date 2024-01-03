Enhanced Safety Measures Implemented At Charles County Public Schools For Athletic Events

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is implementing a systemwide safety plan for school athletic events. The plan is effective immediately and is part of the school system’s commitment to providing safe experiences for participants at school events.

The plan was developed with input from high school athletic directors, principals and other staff from the CCPS offices of School Administration and Leadership and School Safety and Security. The plan includes a tiered protocol for schools to follow when changes to the format of an event or activity relating to security and spectators is needed.

The implementation of any level of the safety plan is an individual school-based decision. Criteria administrators will consider when implementing the plan includes predicted spectator attendance; facility limits, parking lot layout, and lighting; incidents in the school community that may impact school activities; and school rivalries and history of incidents between schools and athletic teams.

A plan overview is posted on the athletics page of the school system website. The plan has also been posted to all high school websites and will be shared with school communities.

CCPS currently uses an online ticketing platform, GoFan, for all ticket purchases. Any event status changes will be posted on GoFan at https://gofan.co/.

Below are details of the tiered protocol.

Level 1 School-aged spectators may be subject to ID checks and must have their student ID cards available when attending athletic events.

Bags, backpacks, coolers, outside food or drink, and sports equipment are not permitted.

Spectators must pay to re-enter. Spectator capacity and ticket limits may apply.

Time constraints may be enforced for admission to the even t (i.e., schools may publish admission deadlines). Parents/guardians of student-athletes may be admitted after these posted times.

Entrances and exits may be staggered and additional security coverage will be provided in congested areas.

No gatherings outside of seating areas and concession stands will be allowed before, during or after the event. All spectators must be seated in the bleachers during the event.

Spectators must use online GoFan ticketing to gain admission.

Level 2 All conditions from Level 1 apply, and:

Students at all participating schools will be allowed to attend with proof of an online ticket purchase along with a valid school ID or StudentVue verification of their current schedule. All other school-aged spectators must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older who has purchased a ticket. Chaperones are required to stay and supervise students for the length of their stay at the event.

Concession stand sales may be limited.

Game times and dates may be changed to provide assistance with event management.

Level 3 All conditions from Level 1 apply, and:

Only students of the home school will be allowed to attend with proof of an online ticket purchase along with a valid school ID or StudentVue verification of their current schedule.

Immediate family members (those who reside in the home of a participating student-athlete) of both home and away school student-athletes may attend. Family members younger than 21 must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older who has purchased a ticket. Chaperones are required to stay and supervise students for the length of their stay at the event.

Concession stand sales may be limited or suspended.

Game times and dates may be changed to provide assistance with event management.

Level 4 All conditions from Level 1 apply, and:

Immediate family members (those who reside in the home of a participating student-athlete) of both home and away school student-athletes may attend. Family members younger than 21 must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older who has purchased a ticket. Chaperones are required to stay and supervise students for the length of their stay at the event.

Concessions stand sales may be limited or suspended.

Game times and dates may be changed to provide assistance with event management.

In some cases, spectators will not be allowed.

