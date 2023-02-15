Eugene (Gene) Fornadley, 84 of Waldorf, MD departed this life Sunday, February 12, 2023 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Ramey, PA one of 5 siblings to the late Mary and Martin Fornadley. He joined the Air Force out of high school and upon discharge in 1959 he moved to Philadelphia, PA where he met his “Forever Wife” Kathy. They celebrated 59 years of marriage last August. In 1979 they moved to Waldorf where they have resided ever since.

Devoted husband, father, pop-pop, great pop-pop and brother he is survived by his wife Kathy, son Chris, daughter Jennifer (Chad) Garner, granddaughters Alexandra (Eric) Hofmann and Samantha Garner, great granddaughter, Wren Hofmann, brothers Raymond and Bernard and his feline buddy Eight-ball. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann Litz and brother Martin Thomas (Tom) Fornadley.

He had a long career working as a plate printer at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing where he “made money” until he retired.

Gene loved sports and was always willing to talk to anyone about his teams, the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers as well as Penn State Nittany Lions. Attending the Blue Crabs local baseball games and fireworks were a favorite outing with Silver Slugger friends.

He loved tending his vegetable garden, tomatoes especially and enjoyed several years with his Hosta “store” selling his plants to neighborhood customers. Growing pineapples became a fun past-time of both Gene and Kathy in recent years.

Gene had a lifelong love for playing cards, puzzles and word games including Words with Friends and Wordle. He also enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds and for many years had several pet turtles that he cared for in the yard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Project Purple, fighting for a world without pancreatic cancer at https://www.projectpurple.org 115 Main Street Suite 1, Seymour, CT 06483-3167 or the Humane Society of Charles County https://humanesocietycc.org 71 Industrial Park Dr., Waldorf, MD 20602 or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at https://stpaulswaldorf.org 4535 Piney Church Rd, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Visitation will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waldorf on Monday 20 February 2023 10:00-11:00 followed by service at 11:00. Reception will be at the church immediately following the service. Interment will take place at 2:30 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, MD.

