LA PLATA, Md. – The 17th Annual JazzFest returns to the College of Southern Maryland this weekend at the college’s La Plata Campus. This favorite and free Southern Maryland event will reignite the stage March 24-26 at the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater.

Mark your calendars and plan to see clinics with student jazz bands all day Thursday and Friday. Catch a concert Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. to enjoy the Randy Runyon Project performing funk, fusion and jazz classics. Then return Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. to enjoy Solid Brass — Charles County Public School’s (CCPS) jazz ensemble with special guest artist, award-winning saxophist, flutist, and composer Denis Diblasio.

“The educational component of the jazz festival is equally as exciting as the performances,” shared CSM Associate Dean for Liberal Arts and Chair of Visual and Performing Arts Stephen Johnson.

Hear the full interview with Johnson, CSM Big Band and Jazz Ensemble Director Randy Runyon and CCPS Fine and Performing Arts Specialist Tim Bodamer and discover how this 17-year tradition continues to bring renowned artists to the Southern Maryland stage in the video below, “The History of CSM Jazzfest.”