Exploring Nature's Treasures: Five Best Hiking Spots in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – From lush forests to serene lakeshores, Southern Maryland offers a variety of hiking spots that are sure to captivate nature lovers.

Southern Maryland is known for its rich history, charming waterfronts, and natural beauty. While many people may associate it with historical landmarks and coastal towns, the area is also a hidden gem for outdoor enthusiasts and hikers.

This article will explore five of the best hiking spots in Southern Maryland, each offering unique landscapes and unforgettable experiences.

1) Chestnut Land Trust Trails

Chestnut Land Trust Trails spanning from Prince Frederick to Port Deposit, is a nature lover’s paradise, offering a harmonious blend of serene woodlands and picturesque meadows. This hidden gem features a network of well-maintained trails that wind through lush forests, fields, and streams. Hikers can choose from various loop trails, each showcasing the area’s natural beauty. Watch for the diverse wildlife that call this sanctuary home as you explore.

Chestnut Land Trust Trails Highlight: The raft! Using a pulley system, climb aboard and pull yourself across a small section of Parkers Creek. For the quickest way, park at the North Side Trailhead (676 Double Oak Rd., Prince Frederick, MD) and walk one mile down Double Oak Road Trail, then make a right onto Parkers Creek Loop. You will reach the raft shortly after. Along the way, you will pass trail markers 4, 5, and 6.

Chestnut Land Trust Trails Information To Know: The American Chestnut Land Trust (ACLT) is a local non-profit organization with full accreditation from the Land Trust Alliance. With its dedication to land conservation and the community, ACLT provides free access to 24 miles of trails across a vast 3,400-acre preserve. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page. Click here for parking directions and trail maps.

2) Myrtle Point Park

Situated on the banks of the Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County, Myrtle Point Park is a tranquil waterfront park that offers both breathtaking views and recreational opportunities. The park’s hiking trails take visitors through a mix of wooded areas and shorelines. As you explore, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping vistas of the river and the surrounding natural beauty.

Myrtle Point Park Highlight: View of the bridge! The view of the Solomons Bridge from Myrtle Point Park is a sight that captures the essence of Southern Maryland’s coastal charm. The bridge gracefully spans the shimmering waters as you stand along the shoreline.

Myrtle Point Park Information To Know: Myrtle Point Park is staffed from the first Saturday in May until Labor Day, with admission charged on weekends and select holidays. Cash payments are required for entry. Vehicle access is unavailable from the day after Labor Day until March 31, but walk-ins are welcome. For vehicles, the entry fee is $7 for residents and $25 for non-residents, and season passes are available for unlimited access throughout the year. Check out the Visit St. Mary’s MD website for more information and trail maps.

3) Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary

For a unique and immersive hiking experience, head to Cypress Swamp Park in Calvert County. This hidden gem showcases the region’s fascinating wetlands and offers a boardwalk trail that winds through a pristine cypress swamp. The park also features interpretive signs that provide insight into the delicate ecosystem and the importance of wetland preservation. Visiting Cypress Swamp Park is an opportunity to connect with nature in its purest form.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary Highlight: Wetland Boardwalk! As you stroll along the boardwalk, you’ll be surrounded by towering cypress trees, delicate ferns, and the enchanting sounds of nature.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary Information To Know: There are no entrance fees! Park at the Battle Creek Nature Center. Enter the address 2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick, into your GPS. The nature center is currently closed until further notice due to damage from the fire in late 2022. Visit the Calvet County Maryland website to download seasonal trail maps and view hours.

4) Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum

Combining history and natural beauty, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is a unique destination for hikers seeking an enriching experience. The park’s expansive grounds feature 65 scenic acres along the Patuxent River in Calvert County. The park is known for its archaeological sites and well-preserved remnants of the past. The trails wind through forests, fields, and marshes. Be sure to visit the museum and visitor center to explore Southern Maryland’s captivating heritage.

Jefferson Patterson Park Highlight: The Village Trail! Starting from the Pavilion, an ADA-accessible trail leads visitors to the Indian Village. As you journey along this path, informative signs narrate the transformations that have shaped the environment and terrain over the last four centuries. These markers also delve into the rich heritage of the Eastern Woodland Indian culture, offering insights into its past, present, and future. To learn more about the village, visit the Maryland.gov website.

Jefferson Patterson Park Information To Know: The park and its expansive grounds welcome visitors year-round, accessible from 7:30 am until dusk, except New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Entry to the park is free of charge. Whether you’re eager to hike through the extensive trail network, immerse yourself in interactive displays at the Visitor Center, embark on a tour of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory (MAC Lab), or engage in enlightening educational programs and events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For more information, visit Jefferson Patterson Park’s website or Facebook page.

5) St. Mary’s River State Park

Nestled along the banks of the St. Mary’s River, St. Mary’s River State Park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. This sprawling park boasts miles of well-marked trails that wind through various ecosystems. The park offers diverse hiking options suitable for all skill levels, from leisurely walks to more challenging treks. As you explore the trails, you’ll have the chance to spot wildlife, enjoy serene water views, and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature.

St. Mary’s River State Park Highlight: The Lake! Spanning 250 acres, this picturesque lake serves as the centerpiece of the park, surrounded by a 7.5-mile multi-use trail that offers hikers, bikers, and horseback riders a panoramic journey through changing landscapes.

St. Mary’s River State Park Information To Know: St. Mary’s River State Park is divided into two sections: Sites 1 and 2. Site 1 features the scenic 250-acre St. Mary’s Lake, a popular fishing spot. It’s conveniently located off Maryland Route 5, accessible via Camp Cosoma Road. This area offers amenities like a modern comfort station, picnic tables, a playground, boat launch ramps, and ample parking. For Site 1, Maryland residents pay a $ 3-day use fee per vehicle (credit card only), while out-of-state visitors add $2. Fees are collected via the automated gate system at the entrance.

Get Out There And Enjoy Nature!

Southern Maryland may be renowned for its historical significance and coastal beauty, but its hiking spots offer a chance to connect with nature. From the tranquil trails of Chestnut Land Trust to the enchanting cypress swamp of Cypress Swamp Park, these five hiking destinations in Southern Maryland showcase the region’s diverse landscapes and rich biodiversity. So, lace up your hiking boots, grab your backpack, and embark on an adventure that will leave you with unforgettable memories of the natural wonders that await in Southern Maryland.

Tell us your favorite hiking spots by commenting below!

