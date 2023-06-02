CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of the “Get Real” podcast, hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco delved into the controversial topic of school vouchers and their potential impact on the education system.

The conversation started by clarifying the concept of school vouchers. Hill took the lead and explained that a school voucher system would mean that the government provides a certain amount of money per student in public education.

Under such a system, parents would receive a voucher for their child, enabling them to choose the school their child attends, whether public or private.

The underlying idea is that successful schools would thrive while struggling ones would be forced to improve or face declining enrollment.

Hill emphasized that a school voucher system could benefit those less fortunate, offering an escape from underperforming schools. He posed a hypothetical situation, stating, “Suppose you’re in an area where your school system is horrible and you can’t afford to be outside of this particular region. The voucher system would allow you to take them somewhere else.”

However, the hosts acknowledged the need for a balance to prevent an overwhelming demand for a particular school or district, which could have adverse effects on its resources.

The conversation then shifted to the role of competition in education. Frisco suggested that a voucher system could foster competition among schools, driving them to improve and offer more specialized programs in STEM, sports, arts, or other areas.

“Allow schools to compete for the pupil, for the student, you know, the competition could be what drives. It’s more of a free type of economy,” expressed Hill.

The hosts acknowledged that money alone doesn’t guarantee success and that a competitive environment might be the catalyst needed to drive innovation and better outcomes for students. However, they also recognize the need for careful implementation to avoid unintended consequences and ensure equal access to quality education for all students.

They expressed a desire for someone with more expertise to delve deeper into the topic and understand the potential outcomes. They extended an open invitation to the superintendent of schools or any education expert willing to provide insights and engage in a broader discussion.

Dive deeper into the school voucher debate by tuning in to the full episode: https://youtu.be/CHGk-YrNTfo

