LEONARDTOWN, Md. – This Halloween, we invite you to join Alex, Katie, and JJ from the BayNet, as they partner with Mike and Ethan from Charm City and Wulf Paranormal to embark on a spine-tingling journey through Tudor Hall in Leonardtown, Maryland. As the veil between our world and the beyond grows thin, we delve into the depths of this historic estate’s eerie past, and you’re cordially invited to uncover the chilling mysteries that lie within.

As the team explores Southern Maryland’s most historic locations, they unearth a wealth of compelling evidence that sheds light on the supernatural legends that have intrigued and haunted the Tudor Hall for generations.

Armed with an array of investigative devices, including a REM Pod, a Ghost/Spirit Box, a Music Box, and a daring Estes Method experiment, the team set out to connect with the otherworldly, hoping to capture the essence of the spirits that may still linger within Tudor Hall’s aged walls.

Tudor Hall, one of Leonardtown’s oldest and most historically significant buildings, offers a unique blend of architectural grandeur and eerie silence. Unlike some more actively haunted locales, paranormal experiences here are less frequent. Workers and visitors alike have reported very few, if any, encounters with the supernatural. Nevertheless, the lack of contemporary accounts has not deterred paranormal investigators and believers from exploring the house’s enigmatic past.

Initially constructed in 1744 and expanded in the 1760s, Tudor Hall boasts an intriguing history. It was the residence of Phillip Key, uncle of Francis Scott Key, the famed author of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The house’s unique architectural features include an inset portico, a main hall with a distinctive hanging staircase, and a “triple fireplace” in the kitchen, rendering it a true marvel of its time.

In 1949, the Key family placed the property on the market, leading to its purchase by Mary Patterson Davidson. Her vision was to restore the house and donate it to the county as a library. Although her untimely demise prevented her from realizing her dream, friends stepped in to fulfill her plans. By 1967-68, restoration efforts aimed to recreate the house’s 1830 configuration.

Tudor Hall served as the St. Mary’s County Memorial Library until February 1984, when it was relocated due to space constraints. On December 31, 1984, the St. Mary’s County Historical Society acquired Tudor Hall, utilizing its second floor as the Society’s Research Library.

Intriguingly, before commencing their investigation, the team was shown an old newspaper article that graced the front page, chronicling the haunted history of Tudor Hall. This artifact added an extra layer of mystery to their quest.

Over the years, families who resided within the house have shared stories of peculiar paranormal happenings. One of the most notable tales describes an old broken clock that mysteriously chimed every time a family member passed away, a chilling reminder of the house’s connection to the great beyond. Another eerie account tells of a rocking chair that continued to sway gently on the portico, long after its occupant had departed this world.

To witness the astounding discoveries made by our team during their stay at Tudor Hall and experience the echoes of history and the supernatural, be sure to watch the video at the top of the page. This Halloween, Tudor Hall’s enigmatic past and the ghostly secrets that dwell within are yours to explore.

