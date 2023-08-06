F/A-18 And EA-18G Program Office Holds Change Of Command At Pax

Capt. Jason Denney (middle left), outgoing F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) program manager, shares remarks during a change of command at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Peter Fitzpatrick/Released)

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) welcomed a new program manager Aug. 3 when Capt. Michael “Sniff” Burks relieved Capt. Jason “Stuf” Denney as PMA-265’s 15th program manager during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Vice Adm. Francis Morley, Principal Military Deputy for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), served as the keynote speaker. He described the role of PMA-265 program manager as one of the most demanding and rewarding jobs in the Navy, overseeing the F/A-18 – the backbone of Navy Marine Corps tactical aviation – as well as the EA-18G.

“Under Stuf’s leadership and with the contributions of all of you, PMA-265 exceeded the Secretary of Defense’s mandate of 80% capable by the end of FY19, which was the only platform to do so,” Morley said.

Capt. Michael Burks joins PMA-265 as its new program manager during the Aug. 3 ceremony. PMA-265 provides life-cycle acquisition management for the F/A-18A-D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. (U.S. Navy photo by Peter Fitzpatrick/Released)

“Stuf, you and your team pioneered the Naval Sustainment System-Aviation (NSS-A) model, and this year surpassed full mission capable readiness rates for the first time in the history of the program,” Morley continued. “You all made great strides in condition-based maintenance…and drastically improved the Service Life Modification effort, reducing cost per aircraft by about half.”

Morley also shared a message to Denney from Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

“I wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the outstanding leadership and professionalism you provided to the United States Navy while assigned PMA-265,” Morley read on behalf of Del Toro. “Your leadership as these aircraft transitioned from production to sustainment has been critical to the continued success of the naval aviation mission. You were instrumental on the development and implementation of the Naval Sustainment System principles currently in use across the Navy. We are fortunate to have such dedicated professionals as you working for the Navy.”

Denney has led PMA-265 since July 2019. Throughout his tenure, he managed an international business portfolio of over $16 billion, oversaw the successful transition of the Blue Angels from the legacy Hornet to the Super Hornet, led the on-time completion of the first EA-18G Growler capability modification and smoothly accelerated the divestiture of the Navy’s F/A-18A-D legacy Hornet. With Denney at the helm, the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G readiness program won the Aviation Week Overall Excellence Award in 2021.

Burks, a PMA-265 alumnus, will pick up the mantle as the PMA-265 program manager. Among his many career accomplishments, he served in PMA-265 as the F/A-18 E/F deputy program manager, leading the stand-up of NSS-A and Super Hornet readiness recovery. Most recently, he served as the acting vice commander of NAVAIR.

Burks graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering and earned his wings in February 2000. He earned a Master of Science degree in systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 2007.

PMA-265 is responsible for acquiring, delivering and sustaining the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, ensuring mission success for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aviators, as well as international partners.