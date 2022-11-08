Family Loses Everything After California House Fire

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at 22873 Dement Lane in California, MD.

At approximately 12:48 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find the single-story home showing fire and smoke. All searches of the home were negative and all occupants were evacuated before the arrival of any fire personnel.

The fire was knocked after operating on the scene for 45 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene to assist with extensive overhaul. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations after losing everything in the fire.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

