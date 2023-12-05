Farewell To A Great Man: Judge Dalton, May He Rest In Peace

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 25th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, the Honorable Judge Dalton Wood Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at his home.

The Orphans’ Court is Maryland’s probate court and presides over the administration of estates. In simpler terms, the main job of the Orphans’ Court is to supervise the management of estates of people who have died – with or without a Will – while owning property in their sole name. It has the authority to direct the conduct of personal representatives, has jurisdiction over the guardianship of the property of minors, and in some counties, appoints guardians of minors. [1]

His most notable accomplishments were the successful and proper estate matters that he determined. The passion he had to ensure the wishes of the deceased and their remaining descendants was honorable. Dalton did his job well, and countless families may have been saved because of his astute judgments.

In 2006, when asked why he continued to pursue his position, he responded, “As a judge of the Orphans’ Court, my position does not affect county policy. My immediate concern is with the settlement of the decedent’s affairs by assuring a fair and equitable resolution of estate matters. It is my desire, as judge, to see that the last will and testament, or in some cases the intestate law, is administered in a caring and amiable way for the benefit of the surviving family. It is my sincere hope that the voters will allow me to continue to serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County as their judge of the Orphans’ Court.” [2]

He lived most of his life in Lexington Park, MD. Having moved to Maryland in 1978 with his wife, three sons, and daughter from Virginia Beach, VA. In 1953 during his junior year, he joined the Coast Guard Reserve and attended boot camp that summer. He graduated from high school with honors in 1954.

In 2002, he ran for elected office and was elected as a Judge of the Orphans Court for St. Mary’s County – serving a total of sixteen years as a judge. After 4 years as Chief Judge, Dalton finally retired for good in 2018 at the age of 83. In 2017, he was honored by the St. Mary’s County Republican Party with their Lifetime Achievement award!



Dalton was a member of the Thomas J. Shryock #223 Masonic Lodge in Hollywood, MD, the Southern Maryland chapter of The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and the American Legion Post #221 in Avenue, MD. He spent over 25 years in local and state leadership, including one year as Associate Grand Guardian with the International Order of Jobs Daughters. Dalton also served as 1st and 2nd Vice President of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees.

As an ever-giving member of the community, we can all take a similar approach to his example; a life of service to others is a life worthwhile. May he rest in peace.

Citation: https://mdcourts.gov/orphanscourt [1]

Citation: https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/metro/elections/2006/maryland/candidates/Dalton_Wood_Jr.html [2]

