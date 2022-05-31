LA PLATA, Md. – On May 31, at approximately 11:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with two trapped at the intersection of Crain Highway and Turkey Hill Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the vehicle collision with extensive damage. One subject was heavily trapped and a dog in the vehicle.

Emergency personnel requested a MEDEVAC for one patient. Shortly after MSP Trooper 2 was canceled after the patient was reported deceased at the scene; their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The second patient was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center.

The road will be shutdown in the area of the accident for an extended period of time for police to conduct crash reconstruction.

Use caution in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

