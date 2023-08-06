LEONARDTOWN, Md – On 08/05/23 at 4:32pm officers responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Rosebank Road for the reported head on collision involving a motorcycle.

As the motorcycle operator was being prepped for transport by helicopter, CPR was started, and he was subsequently ground transported to St Mary’s Hospital. The Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.



Preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, operated by William Noah Friess 24 of Leonardtown, was traveling southbound on Newtowne Neck Road when the operator crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Nissan Sentra, operated by Enry David Aguilar Lemus 49 of Hyattsville. Friess was ejected from the motorcycle and ultimately transported to St Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Aguilar was transported to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time speed and operator error appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 Ext. 8031 or by email at brian.connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.

