LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place Friday morning in Lanham. The deceased driver is 17-year-old Jason Peraza of Lanham.

On July 21, 2023, at approximately 8:10 am, officers responded to the 9100 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Peraza was traveling eastbound on Ardwick Ardmore Road, when for reasons now under investigation, he lost control of his car and ultimately struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger in Peraza’s car suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

