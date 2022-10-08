Photo Courtesy Of The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road when it struck a 2009 Honda Civic that was attempting to cross Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Rd.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and refused treatment at the scene.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1:

2009 Honda Civic

Driver/Owner – Ronald Wayne Talbert

Male, 78 years old

Fatal Injuries

Lothian, MD 20711

Vehicle 2:

2018 Ford F-550

Driver – Vernon Frederick Colfack, III

Male, 54 years old

Not Injured

Hughesville, MD 20637

Investigator: Cpl. J. Walker #2026

This case is still currently under investigation by police.