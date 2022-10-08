LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash.
The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road when it struck a 2009 Honda Civic that was attempting to cross Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Rd.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel.
The driver of the Ford was uninjured and refused treatment at the scene.
The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.
Vehicle 1:
2009 Honda Civic
Driver/Owner – Ronald Wayne Talbert
Male, 78 years old
Fatal Injuries
Lothian, MD 20711
Vehicle 2:
2018 Ford F-550
Driver – Vernon Frederick Colfack, III
Male, 54 years old
Not Injured
Hughesville, MD 20637
Investigator: Cpl. J. Walker #2026
This case is still currently under investigation by police.