PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A former Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Member, Joseph Francis Migliaccio, was found guilty of some charges that he was facing after a 2019 accident where he struck a pedestrian.
The jury ruled that Migliaccio was guilty of negligent driving and driving a vehicle on the highway while exceeding the speed limit.
He was found not guilty on all other charges. Migliaccio has been ordered by the court to pay a total of $300 in fines, and will serve no jail time.
We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.
Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick
UPDATE: Prince Frederick, MD – On February 19, 2020, sheriff deputy Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick was indicted on 10 counts and charged from a motor vehicle incident last year on October 29th, after striking a pedestrian that was killed along Dares Beach Road, victim identified as Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick, MD.
A Calvert County grand jury handed down the following charges:
- Homicide with an automobile while under the influence (2)
- Homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol
- Negligent manslaughter with an automobile
- Exceeding the speed limit
- Negligent driving
- Attempting to drive while under the influence (2)
- DUI
According to sources Sheriff Deputy Migliaccio resigned from the department after he was charged.
UPDATE: Prince Frederick, MD – November 3, 2019 – The pedestrian that was struck and killed along Dares Beach Road, has been identified as Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick, MD.
Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick. Migliaccio is a employed as Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy. Migliaccio was driving his personal vehicle and off duty at the time on the accident. Migliaccio is currently on paid leave from the CCSO.
Investigation is on-going.
Prince Frederick, MD – On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:24 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 black Ford truck was travelling East on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick, Maryland, when it struck an adult female pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33 of Prince Frederick, MD.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident and that investigation is on-going.