PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A former Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Member, Joseph Francis Migliaccio, was found guilty of some charges that he was facing after a 2019 accident where he struck a pedestrian.

The jury ruled that Migliaccio was guilty of negligent driving and driving a vehicle on the highway while exceeding the speed limit.

He was found not guilty on all other charges. Migliaccio has been ordered by the court to pay a total of $300 in fines, and will serve no jail time.

