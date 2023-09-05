Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Chesapeake Beach Under Investigation

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 3, 2023, at approximately 4:48 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Bayside Road and Research Lane in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Due to the circumstances, the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by James Duncan, 59 of Chesapeake Beach, was traveling south on Bayside Road in the area of Research Lane. At that time, Patrick Brooks, 43 of Chesapeake Beach, was walking north in the southbound lane. Brooks appeared to be walking in the center of the lane when he was struck by the Chevrolet. Brooks suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Deputy First Class M. Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash, is asked to contact DFC Lewis at 410-535-2800 or by email, mike.lewis.jr@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case #23-62542.