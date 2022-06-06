CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On June 6, at approximately 5:21 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of Taco Bell at 30343 Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall.

A caller reported “an elderly woman was trapped under the vehicle with no movement”.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the vehicle with the trapped victim underneath.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene upon arrival of emergency personnel.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

