Pradel Delinois and Ornelie Charles

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim.

On August 18, 2022, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in the town of Capitol Heights for the report of an unresponsive child. Delinois was rushed to a hospital in Washington, DC, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia conducted an autopsy. That examination determined the victim’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled a homicide.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim’s injuries occurred while in the care and custody of Delinois and Charles. Delinois is charged with child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor. Charles is charged with child abuse resulting in death, assault and neglect of a minor.

The Prince George’s County Police Department conducts all death investigations in the town of Capitol Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0039643.