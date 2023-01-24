SOLOMONS, Md.– Let the fun begin! Coprolites, skipjack tours, programs for kids and more museum fun will keep the winter blues away. Stay for a night of great music with a performance by Ash and Eric as a part of our Maritime Performance Series. For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, Feb. 2 & 9 – Sea Squirts: “Woo” is out at night? Owls 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 3 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. For more information, visit: Fossil Club | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Feb. 16 & 23 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is The Masked Bandit is Out at Night. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 17 & 18 – Great Backyard Bird Count 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participate in a Citizen Science activity that provides data to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Check out a pair of binoculars and a bird count tally sheet in the museum lobby to assist us with this program on your own or on a guided walk with museum educators. For adults and children in third grade or older who are interested in assisting with research. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Maritime Performance Series with Ash & Eric 7 p.m.

The married couple’s new album Sure (May 2022) is “a tale of love… [with] some heartaches and a pinch of disputation along the way.” Hailing from the gritty heart of New England, the two find consolation in discovering beauty in the challenges of life. Their warm harmonies, swirling acoustic guitars, and easy stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the emerging US folk scene, performing with folk legends like Livingston Taylor, Mark Erelli and Vance Gilbert. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 at the door.

Monday, Feb. 20– Universal Coprolite Day Celebration 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us for the second annual celebration of fossilized poop, otherwise known as coprolites. Stations featuring fossilized feces and the stories they tell will be dispersed through our galleries. This year we will also feature coprolites in the making…modern feces, some with a twist. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Feb. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 1 – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56-foot deck with crew members during the offseason. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sail, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.